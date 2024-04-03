Shares

The 13th edition of the Kalasha Awards took place over the Easter weekend and was attended by some of Kenya’s greatest names in TV and film. It was also attended by Ababu Namwamba, the Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Youth Affairs, sports and the Arts.

The Kalasha Film & TV Awards, popularly known as the Kalasha Awards, are annual awards that recognize the best in Kenya’s TV and film industry. It is organized by the Kenya Film Commission (KFC).

Among the winners of the night included Abel Mutua (Best Performance in a TV Comedy), Real House Wives of Nairobi (Best TV Show) Charles Ouda (The Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama) and Sarah Hassan (Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama).

Kalasha Awards 2024; Full list of winners

  1. Best Lighting Technician – Joseph Churu – Act of Love
  2. Best Special Effects Omar Hamzi – Itifaki
  3. Lifetime Achievement Award winner – Jenny Pont
  4. Best Editor – Koome Mwirebua – Act of Love
  5. Best Supporting Actor in a Film – Jack Mutinda
  6. Best Supporting Actress in a Film – Brenda Mwai – The Caller
  7. Best Original Score – Israel Brandon – The Instant Dad
  8. Best Sound Design – Patrick Mbaru – Act of Love
  9. Best Costume Designer – Eddyh Wakesho – Where The River Divides
  10. Best Make up and Hairstylist – Fatma Muhdin Kayla – Mvera
  11. Best Documentary Feature – John Allan Namu – Last Door
  12. Best Short Documentary – Coffee – Production Documentary – Dekut Media Hub
  13. Best Production Designer – Nancy Aluoch – Where the River Divides
  14. Best Original Screen play – Matt Black – Where the River Divides
  15. Best Short Film – Where the River Divides – Matrid Nyagah
  16. Best Regional Film – Two Let – Nduruka Njoroge
  17. Best Lead Actor in a Film – Gadwill Odhiambo -Where the River Divides
  18. Best Lead Actress in a Film – Linah Sande – Mvera
  19. Best TV Comedy – Kam I Stay – Damaris Irungu
  20. Best Performance in a TV Comedy – Abel Mutua – Roast House
  21. Best TV Show – Real House Wives of Nairobi – Eugene Mbugua
  22. Best TV Advertisement – APA moments of Past Disasters – Abu Melita
  23. Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama – Ndugi Githuku – Kina
  24. Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama – Brenda Wairimu – Zari
  25. The Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama – Charles J Ouda – Salem
  26. Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama – Sarah Hassan – Zari
  27. Best TV Drama – Pepeta – James Kombo
  28. Kituo Halisi Award – Inooro TV
  29. Best International Award – The Midnight Bride – Doreen Kilimbe (Tanzania)
  30. Best Animation Production – Death Valley – Kennedy Kyalo
  31. Best Kids Production – Skicho’s Long Day – Darren Collins
  32. Best Student Film – God Forbid – (Africa Digital Media Institute) ADMI
  33. Best Student Documentary – Art of the Skin – Kenya School of Film
  34. Best Gaming – Calphabet – Dekut Film Hub
  35. Director of Photography – Jim Bishop – Half Open Window
  36. Best Director – Daudi Anguka – Mvera
  37. Best Feature Film – Mvera – Daudi Anguka
  38. Best Viewers Choice TV Drama – Pepeta – James Kombo
  39. Best Viewers Choice Award Feauture – Mvera – Daudi Anguka