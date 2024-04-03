The 13th edition of the Kalasha Awards took place over the Easter weekend and was attended by some of Kenya’s greatest names in TV and film. It was also attended by Ababu Namwamba, the Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Youth Affairs, sports and the Arts.
The Kalasha Film & TV Awards, popularly known as the Kalasha Awards, are annual awards that recognize the best in Kenya’s TV and film industry. It is organized by the Kenya Film Commission (KFC).
Among the winners of the night included Abel Mutua (Best Performance in a TV Comedy), Real House Wives of Nairobi (Best TV Show) Charles Ouda (The Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama) and Sarah Hassan (Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama).
Kalasha Awards 2024; Full list of winners
- Best Lighting Technician – Joseph Churu – Act of Love
- Best Special Effects Omar Hamzi – Itifaki
- Lifetime Achievement Award winner – Jenny Pont
- Best Editor – Koome Mwirebua – Act of Love
- Best Supporting Actor in a Film – Jack Mutinda
- Best Supporting Actress in a Film – Brenda Mwai – The Caller
- Best Original Score – Israel Brandon – The Instant Dad
- Best Sound Design – Patrick Mbaru – Act of Love
- Best Costume Designer – Eddyh Wakesho – Where The River Divides
- Best Make up and Hairstylist – Fatma Muhdin Kayla – Mvera
- Best Documentary Feature – John Allan Namu – Last Door
- Best Short Documentary – Coffee – Production Documentary – Dekut Media Hub
- Best Production Designer – Nancy Aluoch – Where the River Divides
- Best Original Screen play – Matt Black – Where the River Divides
- Best Short Film – Where the River Divides – Matrid Nyagah
- Best Regional Film – Two Let – Nduruka Njoroge
- Best Lead Actor in a Film – Gadwill Odhiambo -Where the River Divides
- Best Lead Actress in a Film – Linah Sande – Mvera
- Best TV Comedy – Kam I Stay – Damaris Irungu
- Best Performance in a TV Comedy – Abel Mutua – Roast House
- Best TV Show – Real House Wives of Nairobi – Eugene Mbugua
- Best TV Advertisement – APA moments of Past Disasters – Abu Melita
- Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama – Ndugi Githuku – Kina
- Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama – Brenda Wairimu – Zari
- The Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama – Charles J Ouda – Salem
- Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama – Sarah Hassan – Zari
- Best TV Drama – Pepeta – James Kombo
- Kituo Halisi Award – Inooro TV
- Best International Award – The Midnight Bride – Doreen Kilimbe (Tanzania)
- Best Animation Production – Death Valley – Kennedy Kyalo
- Best Kids Production – Skicho’s Long Day – Darren Collins
- Best Student Film – God Forbid – (Africa Digital Media Institute) ADMI
- Best Student Documentary – Art of the Skin – Kenya School of Film
- Best Gaming – Calphabet – Dekut Film Hub
- Director of Photography – Jim Bishop – Half Open Window
- Best Director – Daudi Anguka – Mvera
- Best Feature Film – Mvera – Daudi Anguka
- Best Viewers Choice TV Drama – Pepeta – James Kombo
- Best Viewers Choice Award Feauture – Mvera – Daudi Anguka