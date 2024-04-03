Shares

The 13th edition of the Kalasha Awards took place over the Easter weekend and was attended by some of Kenya’s greatest names in TV and film. It was also attended by Ababu Namwamba, the Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of Youth Affairs, sports and the Arts.

The Kalasha Film & TV Awards, popularly known as the Kalasha Awards, are annual awards that recognize the best in Kenya’s TV and film industry. It is organized by the Kenya Film Commission (KFC).

Among the winners of the night included Abel Mutua (Best Performance in a TV Comedy), Real House Wives of Nairobi (Best TV Show) Charles Ouda (The Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama) and Sarah Hassan (Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama).

Kalasha Awards 2024; Full list of winners