Don Julio, a premium tequila brand, recently partnered with D&R Studios at the first Kalasha After Party dubbed A Night with The Stars. The after-party provided a relaxed atmosphere for connection and celebration for the guests from across the Kenyan film industry.

The Kalasha Awards event brings together local and international stakeholders and celebrates the excellence of those in the film industry. This year’s awards had the highest number of nominations since its inception, and displayed the continuous growth of the audio-visual and film industry in the country.

Guests included film makers, actors, government stakeholders, and supporters who engaged in conversation to celebrate shared passions of the film industry.

Speaking at the event, Wambui Kibe, Brand Manager at Don Julio commented, “Don Julio is honoured to toast Kenyan filmmakers’ achievements and are delighted to partner with D&R Studios, a leader in the film industry to bring this celebration to life. We recognize the power of art to inspire, provoke thought, and ignite change. Through our support of events like these, we hope to amplify the voices of Kenyan filmmakers and artists, providing them with a platform to celebrate their exceptional work.”

Also present at the event was D&R Studios CEO and Don Julio influencer Eugene Mbugua who weighed in saying, “We are thrilled to be the host for the first-ever after-party event for the Kalasha Awards. To bring players from government, and the film industry together, celebrating each other and network, is just proof that the film and TV Industry in Kenya is one to watch. We are also excited to partner with some of the biggest brands in Kenya like EABL, Don Julio, to host one of the most exclusive and luxurious events.”