Kyallo Kulture, a new Kenyan reality TV show featuring Betty Kyallo and her sisters Mercy and Gloria, is set to premiere on Showmax on June 17 2022. The series was created by Eugene Mbugua.

The 13 part reality TV show will dive into the personal lives of Betty Kyallo, a Kenyan media personality and entrepreneur, and her sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo. The three sisters will offer a glimpse into the joys and pains of sisterhood, while also sharing more about their love lives, parenting, growing into womanhood and taking charge of their businesses.

“Gloria, Mercy, and Betty represent the urban Kenyan woman,” says Eugene Mbugua, the creator of the reality series. “They’re hard-working entrepreneurs, they like to have fun, and they are not in any way held back by what society thinks of them. They’re strong and unapologetic. These are the things that attracted our production company, D&R Studios, to them.”

“Each sister will share a key life story that they’ve never opened up about before,” says Eugene. “These stories are very personal to them, and have made them who they are today, from Betty’s childhood accident to Mercy’s IVF experience to Gloria’s childhood growing up without a father and so much more.”

The idea for the show was conceived in 2021 after Eugene met the Kyallo sisters but they “needed a bit of convincing” as Eugene puts it, to buy into it.

“We spent many days shooting test footage to see if our idea was valid,” says Eugene. “We’ve had several pilots that had to be reworked and we’ve gone through a series of different storylines before settling on the season that we have now.”

Eugene, a Kenyan documentary reality filmmaker, is also behind other docu-reality shows and Showmax favourites such as Sol Family, This Love, Stori Yangu and Our Perfect Wedding.

Watch the Kyallo Kulture trailer below: