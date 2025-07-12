Shares

Studio Can-V has launched its first portable music hub in Nairobi, transforming shipping containers into a fully equipped recording studio for Kenya’s next generation DJs and music makers. The studio was made possible with support from Jägermeister’s global Save the Night Fund.

It was designed and founded by Kenyan DJ, architect and sustainable design advocate Jesse Mwenda and has has opened its doors at the Kuona Artists Collective.

The launch event, held on July 2, 2025, celebrated the unveiling of Studio Can-V’s first studio project. The event guests included Kenyan Feierstarters campus ambassadors, local Meisters, Meera Karia – Director Business Development from distributor Viva Global, media partners and the Jägermeister global team including Kai Deschling (Jägermeister Director Global Experiential and Culture Marketing), Lewis Jones (Jägermeister Vice President Middle East & Africa) and Kea Kleihauer (Jägermeister Global).

Jesse started out as a DJ who spun his very first set at Nairobi’s Carnivore aged just 14. In 2023 Jesse’s concept won a €50,000 grant from Jägermeister’s global Save the Night Fund. The result is Studio Can-V, a container-studio fitted with turntables, mixers, streaming cameras and acoustic treatment. By day, it functions as a classroom and rehearsal pod, by night it morphs into a showcase venue with sessions that will be streamed and archived on YouTube and social media.

Speaking at the launch event, Jesse said, “Today is a beautiful collision of many things. It’s the launch of a dream I have been nurturing for a long time and a vision born from my love for architecture, music and sustainable design. That vision comes to life in the form of Studio One.”

Inspired by his own circumstances and past experience, Jesse says, “Back then I had to borrow gear and sneak into a friend’s house to practice … When conceptualizing Studio Can-V, I thought about what support I needed back then and Studio Can-V is my answer to that struggle: a space where anyone, regardless of background, can learn, rehearse and share their sound with the world.”

Speaking at the Studio Can-V launch event, Kea Kleihauer, Global Culture & Experiential Manager at Jägermeister said, “No matter what you want to do, it’s important to have people like Jesse who make it possible for everyone to take part and feel included. That’s what Safe Zone is all about: bringing people together, creating night spaces where everyone can have fun, enjoy their night out and feel a true sense of connection. It’s such a beautiful thing and we are genuinely happy that we all get to share this moment together.”

The first studio launch is poised to respond to DJs needs and will offer DJ lessons and livestream sets. Jesse confirms that studio 2, set to launch later this year, will be geared towards production for music producers and sound-engineers.

Launched in 2020, Save the Night is Jägermeister’s worldwide initiative that funds and mentors projects making nightlife safer, more inclusive, and more sustainable.