More than 1,000 runners took part in the Run for Seniors charity race to raise funds for elderly Kenyans. The race was organized by Mama Ibado Charity (MIC).

The run was held to raise funds in support of monthly food baskets and essential healthcare services for over 1,000 elderly individuals in Isiolo and Kakamega Counties.

The event featured three race distances i.e. 5km, 10km, and 15km, designed to accommodate all fitness levels.

Mama Ibado Charity Director, Hon. Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, who flagged off the race at Karura Forest, Nairobi, said the event was a powerful reminder of the value of elders in society.

“At Mama Ibado Charity, we believe that ageing should come with comfort, not neglect, with community not loneliness, and with dignity not dependency. That is why we are here, not just to run but to raise awareness and resources for our seniors who have walked life’s marathon long before us,” said Mama Ibado Charity Director, Hon. Justice Mohammed Ibrahim.

MIC President, Mr. Ahmed Jibril, applauded Kenyans from all walks of life for a growing engagement in championing senior welfare.

“I thank all the runners, sponsors, volunteers and supporters for showing up. Your presence here today is a powerful gesture of solidarity and empathy. You are not just running, you are carrying forward Mama Ibado’s legacy with every stride,” sad Jibril.

748 Air Services Managing Director, Mr. Moses Mwangi, said the initiative has raised Ksh. 11 million in cash and in kind.

According to Mwangi, the initiative will go a long way in elevating awareness of senior citizens, a demographic that he said seems to have been ignored.

“We cannot ignore our seniors, we have to walk with them and ensure they are not ignored and live a dignified life by making sure they have basics like food and healthcare and accommodation,” he said.

Hass Petroleum Chairman, Abdinasir Ali Hassan, reaffirmed the company’s long-term partnership with Mama Ibado Charity, highlighting its contribution to healthcare support for the elderly. The collaboration has enabled the recruitment of many beneficiaries into the Social Health Insurance Fund, ensuring they access critical medical services at no cost.

“This is not just access to healthcare, it is access to peace of mind. We believe this kind of life-changing impact rooted in the community is exactly what corporate responsibility should look like,” said Hassan.