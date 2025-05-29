Shares

DStv, GOtv, and Showmax will air every single match of the 21st edition of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live from the United States.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place from 15 June to 13 July. This year’s tournament marks a significant milestone, with the FIFA Club World Cup expanding to include 32 of the world’s top football clubs for the first time.

“As the leading provider of sports on the continent, we are proud to bring this expanded edition of the FIFA Club World Cup to our viewers,” said Nzola Miranda, Managing Director, MultiChoice Kenya.

“This tournament brings together the world’s best clubs in a format that promises unprecedented excitement, and we are ensuring fans across country experience every moment, wherever they are,” added Mr. Miranda.

Hosted across 10 major U.S. cities, the action kicks off with an opener between Inter Miami and Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, culminating with the grand finale at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Global giants such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, PSG, Flamengo, and Mamelodi Sundowns will headline the competition.

The group stage will see teams divided into eight groups of four, with the top two from each group progressing to the knockout rounds. With clubs from Europe, South America, Africa, Asia, and beyond, every match will count, and every goal will be pivotal.

SuperSport will offer a dedicated FIFA Club World Cup channel that will be made available to DStv Access, GOtv Plus and up and Showmax customers, temporarily replacing the SuperSport Premier League channel. Select matches will be broadcast on SS LaLiga, Maximo 2, and Maximo 360.

For those on the go, the DStv Stream, GOtv Stream and Showmax will provide flexibility, with features like rewind and Watch from Start available so fans can enjoy matches on their own schedule.