Shares

SuperSport and DStv have confirmed that every moment of the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcast live to subscribers across English and Portuguese-speaking Africa.

MultiChoice Group (a CANAL+ Company) is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the 2026 edition, hosted across Mexico, Canada, and the USA, will be accessible in Africa.

The full tournament will be available to the widest possible audience. MultiChoice confirmed that all 104 live matches, including highlights and repeats, will be accessible to DStv subscribers ranging from the DStv Access tier all the way through to DStv Premium.

The coverage extends across multiple platforms, including:

DStv & DStv Stream

GOtv & GOtv Stream

The announcement also includes a partnership with global star Idris Elba. Elba, who has deep roots in Ghana and Sierra Leone.

The 2026 tournament marks a turning point for the continent. For the first time, Africa will send its largest contingent ever to the world stage, with 10 nations qualifying through the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The 10 countries set to represent Africa in North America are: Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We are proud to bring Africans the biggest global sports showpiece in the SuperSport quality they have become accustomed to,” said Rendani Ramovha, CANAL+ Director for Content and Sports. “As this is the most eagerly anticipated FIFA World Cup from an African perspective since 2010, we are excited that more people will be able to watch through a DStv Access subscription.”

To match the scale of the expanded tournament, which begins in Mexico City on 11 June 2026 and concludes in New Jersey on 19 July 2026, SuperSport is launching a revamped programming lineup. It includes:

New Magazine Shows: Featuring fresh faces and deep dives into the tournament.

Expert Masterclasses: Insights from legendary football experts from Africa and across the globe.

Localized Content: Special broadcast features tailored to unique African cultures and local languages.

Where to watch

The broadcast will reach 26 countries across the continent, from Nigeria and South Africa to Kenya and Angola.