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Kenya is set to host the inaugural FIFA Women’s Series at at the Nyayo National Stadium from April 11 to April 15, 2026, marks a significant step forward in the country’s efforts to become a premier destination for global sporting events.

The tournament will feature a diverse four-nation lineup, bringing together the Harambee Starlets (Kenya), Australia, India, and Malawi. The series is designed to provide national teams with the opportunity to compete against opposition from different confederations, fostering international growth and technical development in the women’s game.

The competition is set to kick off on Saturday, April 11, with a double-header at Nyayo Stadium. The opening match will see Australia face off against Malawi at 2:00 PM, followed by the headline fixture at 6:00 PM, where the home favorites, Harambee Starlets, will take on India.

Following the opening rounds, the tournament will conclude on Wednesday, April 15. The final day of action will feature a third-place playoff in the afternoon, followed by the championship final at 6:00 PM to crown the first-ever winner of the FIFA Women’s Series on Kenyan soil.

For the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), hosting the event is about more than just the results on the pitch. FKF President Hussein Mohammed emphasized that the tournament is a vital tool for capacity building.

“Hosting this tournament is a big step for Kenya’s football,” President Mohammed stated. “It not only gives our national team valuable international exposure but also strengthens our capacity to organize and deliver competitions at the highest level.”

Beyond the competitive experience for the Harambee Starlets, the series is expected to provide a trickle-down benefit to the local football ecosystem.