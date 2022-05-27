Shares

Qatar Airways, which is the official partner and Airline of FIFA has unveiled a specially-branded Boeing 777 aircraft painted in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM livery. The plane is expected to build the World Cup excitement in Nairobi ahead of the FIFA World Cup kick off on 21 November 2022.

The bespoke aircraft, which arrived as a special one-time service to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, features distinctive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM branding, which was hand-painted to

commemorate the airline’s partnership with FIFA.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM branded Boeing 777 aircraft is fitted with Qsuite features including

the industry’s first-ever double bed available in Business Class. Private cabins for up to four

people with privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own

private room, a first of its kind in the industry. Adjustable panels and movable TV monitors on the

center four seats allow colleagues, friends or families traveling together to transform their space into a

private suite, allowing them to work, dine and socialize together.

Qsuite is currently available on select Qatar Airways’ Boeing 777-300ER, Airbus A350-900 and A350-

1000 aircraft. The product is available to customers on various destinations around the globe

The airline currently operates 14 weekly flights to Nairobi and flies to over 140 destinations worldwide,

connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, currently named the “Best Airport in the

World” by Skytrax World Airport Awards 2021.

In September 2021, Qatar Airways launched unique travel packages, inclusive of match tickets, return

flights and accommodation options. Fans can guarantee their match tickets to support their favorite

team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ here.

Qatar Airways Regional Manager – East Africa, Mr. Fadi Zuraikat, said: “We are tremendously excited

to celebrate our partnership with FIFA, and what better treat for our Kenyan fans than to bring our

special aircraft to Nairobi as a one-time service. With the FIFA World Cup 2022 happening in Qatar in

less than 200 days, we are excited to reveal this beautiful livery aircraft fitted with our award-winning

Qsuite product. “

In its goal to bring communities together through sport, the World’s Best Airline has an extensive global

sports partnership portfolio that includes football-governing bodies such as FIFA, CONCACAF and

CONMEBOL. The airline also sponsors some of the world’s biggest football clubs including Al Sadd

SC, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans can choose from Qatar Airways travel packages, which include return flights, match tickets,

sightseeing tour Discover Doha and accommodation options. Customers can reserve their seats for their preferred matches and follow their favorite team. Qatar Airways’ unique travel packages start from

USD $1,510 per person*. The travel packages are currently live and accessible from Kenya.