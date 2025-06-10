Shares

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has announced that Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Moi International Airport (MIA), and the KAA Head Office have been awarded ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System certifications.

The certifications have been granted by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). This achievement aligns with KAA’s 2023–2027 Strategic Plan, which prioritizes Environmental Stewardship as a core pillar.

The ISO 14001:2015 certification affirms KAA’s commitment to responsible environmental management, including waste management, water and energy conservation, carbon emission reduction, and the management of noise and air pollution. Simultaneously, the ISO 45001:2018 certification recognizes KAA’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of occupational health and safety for all airport staff and stakeholders.

By attaining these ISO standards, KAA has successfully integrated Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) principles into the daily operations of its airports and headquarters, setting a benchmark for effective management and continual improvement. The Authority will undergo regular surveillance audits to ensure ongoing compliance and enhancement of its EHS performance.