Jambojet has announced the launch of a direct flight route from Zanzibar to Mombasa as part of a strategic investment in the aviation sector. This is in a bid to bolster socio economic growth particular in tourism, trade, and culture aligning with East Africa Vision 2050.

The inaugural flight departed from Mombasa, Moi International Airport (MBA/HKMO) and arrived in Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA). The occasion was marked by a celebration attended by officials from the Embassy of Kenya to Tanzania, Government representatives of Tanzania & Kenya, and executives of Jambojet among others.

Starting immediately, the low-cost carrier will operate flights on this route four times a week—Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flights will depart Mombasa at 5:10 PM and arrive in Zanzibar at 6:05 PM, with a flight duration of 55 minutes.

“Jambojet is dedicated to delivering outstanding service at competitive rates. Our new route starts at 24,420 Kenyan shillings, (495,000 Tanzanian shillings) for a round trip. As a leader in low-cost aviation, we pride ourselves on our competitive fares and extensive network, enabling more people to travel across East Africa This route reflects our goal of making air travel accessible to everyone. ” said Mr. Karanja, Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer Jambojet.

Using De Havilland Dash 8 400 aircraft capable of carrying 78 to 82 passengers, the airline completes the Zanzibar-Mombasa journey in under an hour, facilitating convenient connections to Nairobi, Dubai, Frankfurt, Milan, and other destinations.

“Our economy largely depends on tourism, which cannot grow without expanding key sectors like aviation. Jambojet’s new route will significantly contribute to boosting tourism on the islands,” said Mudrik Ramadhan Soragha, Zanzibar Minister of Tourism and Heritage.

Mombasa is a key city for tourism in Kenya. “Jambojet is opening up many socio-economic opportunities for Zanzibar and Mombasa. We expect more tourists and traders to benefit from this affordable and fast direct flight,” said Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, Mombasa Governor

Established in 2014 as a part of Kenya Airways (KQ), Jambojet has served over 7.5 million passengers, attracting 44% of first-time flyers and now holds more than 54% of domestic air travel market share in Kenya. The airline also flies to Nairobi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Lamu, Malindi, Diani, and Goma in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)