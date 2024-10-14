Shares

Jambojet has partnered with the Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (ELDOWAS) to distribute tree seedlings to customers across its network, including Kisumu, Eldoret, and Nairobi. The tree planting exercise took place in Eldoret and Mangrove planting in Mombasa.

During Mazingira Day, Jambojet distributed tree seedlings to customers at various airport stations nationwide. These seedlings were provided free of charge to encourage individuals to contribute to reforestation efforts and combat climate change.

The distributed tree seedlings are native to Kenya and well-suited to the local climate. By planting these seedlings, customers can help combat climate change, restore forests, protect biodiversity, and improve air quality.

This initiative is part of The Aviation Challenge which Jambojet is taking part in. This is the first step to ensure climate literacy among their passengers in a way that is easy for them to understand. The Aviation Challenge, previously referred to as The Sustainable Flight Challenge, is a competition designed to challenge the aviation industry by stimulating and accelerating innovation and change across their operations.

Sharing his sentiments, Karanja Ndegwa, CEO and MD at Jambojet said, “We’re delighted to partner with ELDOWAS on this important initiative. As a responsible organization, Jambojet is committed to protecting the environment and supporting sustainable practices, especially in the aviation industry. By providing tree seedlings to our customers, we hope to inspire them to take action and help create a greener future for Kenya, even as we celebrate customer service week.”

On his part, Peter Kibet, Managing Director at ELDOWAS said, “ELDOWAS, a water and sanitation provider in Eldoret, shares Jambojet’s commitment to environmental conservation. “Everyone has a role to play in protecting our planet. Through our partnership with Jambojet, we can reach a wider audience and encourage more people to participate in reforestation efforts.”