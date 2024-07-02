Shares

Antony Ambugo has been appointed as the new country manager for Water and Sanitation for the Urban Poor (WSUP). WSUP is an international non-profit specialized in water and sanitation solutions for under-served urban communities.

Mr. Ambugo brings leadership skills and extensive experience in the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector to this role. With over 24 years of experience in leadership, policy development, and advocacy, Ambugo is a seasoned water sector professional and is known for championing for safely managed water and sanitation.

He joins WSUP Kenya from the Water and Sanitation Providers Association (WASPA), where he has served as the CEO since 2017. During his tenure at WASPA, Ambugo played a key role in advocating for improved WASH services across the country, fostering collaboration among Water Service Providers, and driving innovation in the sector.

In Kenya, WSUP has implemented sustainable water and sanitation projects that empower communities since 2007, impacting the lives of 9,754,481 urban residents. WSUP Kenya has projects in Nairobi, Mombasa, Naivasha, Nakuru, Kisumu, Malindi, Eldoret and Mavoko.

Acknowledging the appointment, WSUP CEO Ed Mitchell expressed his confidence on Mr. Ambugo’s appointment stating, “Antony’s experience in the water sector, combined with his strong leadership skills and passion for improving WASH outcomes, makes him the great candidate to lead our team in Kenya. We are confident that under his leadership, WSUP will continue to make a significant impact on the lives of millions of Kenyans.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ambugo said, “I am honoured to join WSUP and lead its initiatives in Kenya. WSUP’s mission to provide sustainable water and sanitation services for urban populations aligns perfectly with my passion for enhancing the quality of life for low-income urban communities. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at WSUP and our partners to drive impactful change in addressing high Water losses, Low Safely Managed Sanitation Coverage as we mitigate adverse effects of climate change to guarantee every urban resident has access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene.”