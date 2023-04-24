Shares

Jambojet has partnered with Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company ( ELDOWAS) to

adopt a tree nursery with a capacity of 100,000 seedlings to support reforestation efforts in

Uasin Gishu.

Today, the two organizations formalized the partnership by planting 1000 trees within the

Chebara water catchment area, in collaboration with the local community. The partnership with ELDOWAS comes at a time when Jambojet is accelerating investment in its sustainability

agenda, which aims at reducing its carbon footprint.

Karanja Ndegwa, Managing Director, and CEO, Jambojet, had this to say, “We are conscious about the environment we operate in and want to ensure we leave it better than we found it. We are glad to partner with ELDOWAS and the Chebara community to grow 100,000 trees, that positively impact the environment, the people of Uasin Gishu, and downstream all the way to Western Kenya.”

Mr. Ndegwa added that Jambojet would further support ELDOWAS activities including the

Climate Action conference, tree growing and capacity-building initiatives.

ELDOWAS Managing Director, Peter Kibet Biwott, said, “We are excited about this partnership with Jambojet. As a water service provider, we understand the importance of environmental conservation and its impact on our ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we will support the adoption of tree nurseries within our catchment areas, participate in the annual tree planting exercise, and host the annual Climate Action Conference, among other activities.”

So far, Jambojet has participated in the growth of over 100,000 trees in the North Rift, Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu counties through various partnerships. The airline supports various initiatives in the environmental pillar across their destinations including but not limited to the restoration of coastal ecosystems through mangrove planting as well as beach clean-ups in addition to our tree growing exercises.

This partnership between Jambojet and ELDOWAS is a significant step towards promoting

environmental conservation in Kenya. It highlights the importance of collaboration between the private sector and other stakeholders to achieve sustainable development goals and contribute to a greener future.

The partnership is in line with the Kenyan government initiative that aims to increase the

country’s forest cover by planting 15 billion trees to achieve 30% forest cover by 2027.