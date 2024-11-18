Shares

Absa Bank Kenya hosted entrepreneurs, industry experts and key stakeholders for a business club forum in Eldoret. This was in a bid to empower them to build resilience in business communities in uncertain times.

The forum concluded the week’s activities across the region with other engagements held to empower Small and Media Enterprises (SMEs) in Kitale, Naivasha, Gilgil, Kapsabet, and Nakuru. The sessions focused on networking and engaging SMEs with industry leaders to enable them to thrive and grow.

Uasin Gishu County Governor H.E. Dr. Jonathan Bii lauded the Bank for hosting the event to empower businesses in Eldoret as the county continues to witness a growing number of businesses in the county that continue to drive its growth and development.

“Today’s conversation under the theme of ‘building resilience for business continuity in times of uncertainty’ underscores the importance of resilience in today’s challenging environment as reflected in Absa’s presence in our brand-new city while we work to strengthen our structures and protect business clients as uncertainties persist,” said Uasin Gishu County Governor H.E. Dr. Jonathan Bii.

For her part, Absa Bank Kenya Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna reiterated the Bank’s commitment to empowering SMEs as a key sector in the country’s growth.

“Today we pride ourselves in being able to say that we have driven our SME proposition as a strong area especially during the volatile business environment. At Absa we are committed to continuously engaging with businesses to empower them to be resilient. We have also been able to launch the Absa Kenya Foundation where we are focusing on education, entrepreneurship, health and natural resource management. As a Bank we want to use the foundation to support entrepreneurs and engage with youth to prepare them for the workplace,” said Absa Bank Kenya Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna.

Absa Bank Kenya, through its Business Club, has been empowering entrepreneurs in the country, equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in the volatile business environment. The bank has hosted similar forums in Nakuru County, Mombasa County, Nyeri County, and Kisumu County.