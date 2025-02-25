Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has launched an enhanced Prestige Banking offering, a financial proposition designed for salaried professionals and entrepreneurs.

The enhanced offering aims to bridge a key gap in banking by providing solutions that support individual financial growth, wellbeing, and investment aspirations.

The launch, held on the sidelines of the 2025 Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa, underscores the bank’s commitment to customer-centric banking, one that extends beyond transactions to offering real value in financial planning, investment opportunities, and lifestyle benefits. The proposition serves as the entry point to the broader affluent segment and is tailored for salaried professionals and entrepreneurs, preparing them for the next level of financial freedom. It is designed for professionals with a monthly income ranging between KES 150,000 and KES 500,000.

Seema de Souza, Absa Bank Kenya Director for Affluent Banking, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering middle-income earners with the right financial tools and guidance to elevate their ambitions. She emphasised Absa’s dedication to building lasting relationships that support smart investing and provide a strong foundation for long-term financial success and security.

“Banking today is about more than just the financial transaction; it is about equipping our customers with the right tools to invest wisely and secure their financial future. Prestige Banking is designed to do just that, offering not only financial planning and investment support but also lifestyle and wellness benefits, including curated advisory platforms and protection solutions for life’s uncertainties,” said Ms. Seema.

The enhanced Prestige Banking proposition offers a suite of exclusive benefits designed to enhance financial security, provide greater convenience, and deliver tailored advisory support through dedicated, well-trained relationship managers serving as a single point of contact.

At the heart of this offering is financial stability, with a retrenchment cover that ensures peace of mind during uncertain times. Customers also enjoy enhanced lifestyle benefits with a Platinum Card, granting access to paid airport lounges and exclusive travel perks.

For those seeking greater financial flexibility, buy-now-pay-later facilities offer tailored solutions to manage expenses effectively. Additionally, customers have privileged access to Prestige Banking centres across the country where they receive personalised financial advisory services to help them make informed investment decisions and navigate their financial journeys with ease.

The launch of Prestige Banking is an invitation for customers to embrace the moments that shape their journey – This Moment, own it. It reaffirms Absa’s commitment to its brand promise, ‘Your Story Matters’, ensuring that every customer is heard, empowered, and supported on their path to success. This enhanced proposition further cements Absa’s position as a trusted financial partner, providing budding professionals and entrepreneurs with the right financial tools and guidance to take the next step in securing their future with confidence.