Absa Bank Kenya has unveiled an enhanced home loan solution offering 110% financing to help Kenyans to become homeowners. The facility is available at competitive interest rates, with a repayment period of up to 25 years, making homeownership more attainable than ever for both individuals and owners of small businesses.

The 110% financing is available for both direct purchase and remortgaging and is open to salaried individuals, SME owners, and Kenyans in the diaspora. By covering not only the cost of the property but also associated fees such as stamp duty, legal fees and valuation charges, this solution reduces the financial pressure often associated with buying a home.

“Based on insights from our customers we understand that for many people, a home is both a dream and a long-term investment, a place of security today and a store of value for tomorrow. That’s why this offering is designed to ease the burden of the upfront costs while giving customers peace of mind with fixed, predictable payments,” said Beatrice Chege, Head of Mortgage Business, Absa Bank Kenya.

This enhanced solution aims to address the challenge of delayed home ownership, especially for first-time buyers. With rising living costs and competing financial priorities, many Kenyans find themselves torn between saving for a future and securing a home today.

This underscores Absa’s commitment to enabling progress in sectors that matter, including housing, entrepreneurship, and long-term financial wellness.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the national homeownership rate has declined from 64% in 2013 to 61% in recent years, as economic challenges have continued to outpace wage growth and savings rates. With this enhanced solution, Absa Bank seeks to bridge that gap, giving more Kenyans a chance to secure a home without compromising their ability to save or invest for the future.

“Homeownership shouldn’t come at the cost of your financial freedom. Our role is to walk with customers not just to unlock housing, but to build lives of value and dignity,” Ms. Chege added.

Absa Bank continues to be a trusted partner in delivering customer-led, affordable financial solutions that speak to the evolving needs of Kenyans at home and abroad.