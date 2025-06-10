Shares

Absa Bank Kenya together with Visa have launched the Absa Business Credit Card. It is aimed at empowering SMEs by improving transactional efficiency and expense tracking.

The Absa Business Credit Card gives businesses the ability to optimize their cash flow with flexible interest-free credit options of between 20 to 50 days on payables. The card comes with 24/7 global emergency support and a variety of tools to better manage their business.

The Card comes with benefits that include digital card management capabilities with enhanced reporting dashboards and access to more than 40 business providers. They include Google Workspace, Shopify, and DocuSign, to help customers save money as they digitally transform their business.

The new Card was unveiled at the 2025 Absa SME Business Forum, themed Innovation for Growth: Unlocking Kenya’s Enterprise Potential. Speaking during the forum, Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Absa Bank’s Business Banking Director, highlighted the bank’s dedication to empowering MSMEs as part of its broader SME strategy.

“As our business customers’ requirements and aspirations evolve, so have our offerings. In partnership with Visa, we are thrilled to be one of the pioneering financial institutions on the continent to launch the new Absa Business Credit Card that is designed for our Business and Corporate customers. Our customers have clear expectations and are looking for a distinguished and rewarding experience that caters to their unique business needs and preferences. The Absa Credit Card promise to deliver this and more.”

On their part, John Njoroge, Visa Kenya Country Manager added, “at Visa, we are committed to empowering businesses of all sizes through secure, innovative, and inclusive payment solutions. Our partnership with Absa Bank on the Business Credit Card is a testament to this commitment. We believe this solution will unlock new opportunities for MSMEs by enhancing their ability to manage expenses, access working capital, and grow sustainably in today’s digital economy.”

The Absa Business Credit Card will be launched in all the markets where Absa Group operates in.