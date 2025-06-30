Shares

Uber Eats has announced a partnership with Carrefour where its customers would be able to shop from the supermarket through their platform and have it delivered.

Through this partnership, customers can now shop Carrefour’s wide selection of fresh produce, pantry staples, and household essentials directly via the Uber Eats app, with door-to-door delivery.

“Consumers today are choosing services that respect their time and simplify their lives, and grocery delivery is no exception,” said Cikida Gcali, General Manager for Grocery and Retail at Uber Eats. “Our partnership with Carrefour brings together two brands known for quality and reliability to meet the everyday needs of Kenyan households. We’re proud to offer access to high-quality groceries and home essentials, all from the comfort of home, and on their schedule.”

Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, added: “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to make everyday shopping more accessible, seamless, and aligned with evolving lifestyles. Through our partnership with Uber Eats, we’re expanding our reach, delivering greater value and convenience to more customers across Kenya. From dinner ingredients to everyday essentials, Carrefour is now just a few taps away, bringing quality and convenience straight to your doorstep.”

Customers can simply search Carrefour within the Uber Eats app to browse the available products. Orders can be tracked in real time, with dedicated in-app support available as needed. As an added benefit, Uber One members will enjoy free delivery on all Carrefour orders. The service is currently available across select locations, and will continue expanding to more areas in the coming weeks.