Carrefour Kenya, operated by Majid Al Futtaim, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Food Banking Kenya (FBK) to redistribute surplusfood to vulnerable communities nationwide.

The initiative aims to significantly reduce food waste and strengthen national food security by getting quality surplus food to those in need.

Under the agreement, Carrefour Kenya will adhere to strict food safety standards when identifying surplus baked goods and dry groceries for donation:

Baked Goods will be collected and distributed by FBK daily.

Dry Groceries such as rice, cereals, and lentils, will be delivered to verified charitable organizations within four days of being identified as surplus.

The collaboration is expected to redistribute an estimated 20 tonnes of safe surplus food annually, providing support to thousands of families experiencing food insecurity.

Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, emphasized the company’s commitment to responsible retail. “We know that for various reasons, food often goes to waste—yet much of it can be redistributed and repurposed to support those in need. By transforming surplus into support, we are reducing waste while strengthening Kenya’s food security,” he said.

FBK will manage the logistics of collection, sorting, and redistribution through its network of accredited charities, ensuring the food reaches the most vulnerable communities efficiently.

John Gathungu, Executive Director, Food Banking Kenya, highlighted the reach of the new partnership. “Partnering with Carrefour in Kenya expands our reach to ensure safe, nutritious food reaches the most vulnerable communities. This collaboration proves that surplus can nourish communities in need, showing how responsible retailing delivers real impact,” Gathungu added.