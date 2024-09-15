Shares

Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Kenya, has announced the opening of its 24th store in the country, in Ruiru Town at Nord Mall. The store opening is in line with the company’s expansion strategy focusing on the rapidly expanding Nairobi satellite towns.

The store, covering approximately 2,500m2 of retail space, will offer a wide selection of consumer goods, home appliances, electronics, groceries, and fresh food. This will enhance convenience and accessibility to affordable, high-quality products for customers in the area. The store will also serve as a hub for Carrefour’s e-commerce operations, tapping into the growing market in Kiambu County, including Thika Town.

Majid Al Futtaim currently operates 19 Carrefour stores in Nairobi, 3 in Mombasa, and 2 in Kisumu.

The new store is expected to generate 67 job opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour in Kenya. Currently, Carrefour directly employs over 2,200 individuals in the country. The expansion also aims to present avenues for business growth for more than 700 local farmers, SMEs, and manufacturers who supply goods to the retailer, contributing to a remarkable 99& local sourcing rate.

Commenting on the opening, Christophe Orcet, Regional Director for Majid Al Futtaim Retail East Africa stated, “We are thrilled to be establishing a presence in Ruiru, a vibrant and rapidly expanding community. Our commitment to our customers is to provide them with greater convenience by extending our services closer to them and improving access to high-quality, affordable products. We are committed to contributing to the growth of the country’s economy through the expansion of our omnichannel operations, both online and offline. This expansion will enable more local farmers and manufacturers to increase their supply capacities to meet the demands of our new market in Ruiru.”