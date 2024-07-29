Shares

Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which operates Carrefour in Kenya, has launched the second edition of its Retail Graduate Program. Applications are currently open until 15th August, 2024, with the expectation to onboard candidates in October 2024.

Building on the success of the first edition, which welcomed 71 candidates from six countries, the program expands its reach this year to empower more candidates from eight countries. These including Lebanon, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, in addition to the existing countries of Egypt, Georgia, Kenya, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

The 18-month program offers recent graduates an opportunity to gain hands-on experience across the retail industry. Through three six-month rotations, participants will explore various operational areas, including in-store operations, e-commerce, merchandise functions, and customer service. This structured approach, which provides a strong foundation for future career development within the company, reflects Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s commitment to both its colleagues and the local communities in which it operates.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail aims to enroll candidates across various countries, with a special focus on providing opportunities for women. Locally, the program is implemented in partnership with 4 local universities including the University of Nairobi (UoN), Strathmore University, United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa) and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), an increase from two last year. This expansion reinforces Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s commitment to empowering young talent and developing future leaders in retail.

Commenting on the launch, Christophe Orcet, Regional Director for East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail stated, “The Retail Graduate Program embodies our commitment to nurturing future retail leaders – a reflection of our core value, ‘Together We Make Every Moment Count.’ By providing graduates with hands-on experience and mentorship, we empower them to drive innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences. We are excited to welcome a new generation of talent who will shape the future of retail.”

He added, “At Majid Al Futtaim Retail, we embrace the power of diversity and collaboration. By creating a culture of continuous learning, we leverage our collective strengths, shared purpose, and diverse perspectives to drive innovation and excellence in customer experience. As we continue to bring our iconic brand experiences to over 770 thousand customers daily, we always look forward to nurturing young minds, creating opportunities, and unleashing their potential with our proud history of success and ever propelling growth.”