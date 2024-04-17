Shares

Majid Al Futtaim has announced the opening of its 23rd Carrefour store at the GTC Mall in Westlands, Nairobi. Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Kenya,

The new outlet at GTC Mall, which features Carrefour’s self-checkout service, a Food to Go section and 24-hour operations, offers added convenience to customers in the area.

The store spans over 595 square metres of retail space and provides an extensive product range varying from groceries, fruits and vegetables and everyday home essentials. The Food to Go section at the store also offers customers freshly prepared delicacies from the Carrefour Deli while shopping.

Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented: “We are delighted to introduce our newest store at GTC Mall, enabling us to meet the diverse needs and preferences of our customers. With the self-checkout service, Food to Go concept and 24-hour operations, our intention is to offer convenient solutions that will enhance the shopping experience. The opening is also a testament to our long-term commitment to Kenya and our dedication to contributing to the country’s economic development.”

Carrefour employs over 2,200 people and sources 99% of its products locally from more than 700 homegrown manufacturers, SMEs and farmers. The new store is expected to provide an additional 50 job opportunities and an increase in the number of orders from suppliers in the product categories stocked at the store.

This will be the fourth store offering Carrefour’s self-checkout service, following the model set by Westgate Shopping Mall, Village Market, and the Hub stores. Additionally, Carrefour GTC Mall will be open 24 hours a day, similar to Diani and Promenade Mall in Mombasa and Mega in Nairobi. Carrefour now operates 18 stores in Nairobi, 3 in Mombasa and 2 in Kisumu.