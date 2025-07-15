Shares

WPP Scangroup Plc has today announced a significant leadership transition, revealing that its current Chief Executive Office (CEO) Patricia Ithau will be leaving the company. Ithau has decided to explore the next chapter of her life as her contract comes to an end.

The marketing and communication giant has appointed its current Chief Operating Officer (CFO), Ms. Miriam Kaggwa, to take over as CEO in the interim.

In the announcement, the Board of Directors commended Ms. Ithau for her contributions, noting she was hired with the task of steering the organization through dynamic industry shifts and catalyzing a crucial cultural change across its operations. The board praised her as a passionate and dedicated leader and wished her well in her future endeavours. To ensure continuity, Ithau will work closely with the leadership team through a transition period as the board commences its search for a permanent successor.

Taking the interim leadership role is Miriam Kaggwa, a finance executive with extensive experience in the marketing and communication sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, and emerging markets. Kaggwa holds impressive academic credentials, including a BA from Macalester College, a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, and an MBA from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University, USA.

According to the statement from Chairperson Richard Omwela, Kaggwa will work in close collaboration with Vikas Mehta, CEO of Ogilvy Africa, and the broader management team to drive the company’s growth agenda and ensure seamless operations.