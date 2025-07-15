Shares

Kenyans will face higher costs at the pump over the next month after the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) today announced a significant increase in the maximum retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene. The new fuel prices are effective from July 15th, 2025, to August 14th, 2025.

In the new review, the price of Super Petrol will increase by Ksh. 8.99 per litre, Diesel will go up by Ksh. 8.67 per litre, while Kerosene will see the largest jump, increasing by Ksh. 9.65 per litre.

EPRA attributed the sharp rise to an increase in the average landed cost of imported petroleum products during June 2025. According to the authority, the landed cost of Super Petrol rose by 6.45%, Diesel by 6.27%, and Kerosene by 6.95% compared to the previous month.

The final pump prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) and revised rates for excise duty.

The new price adjustments are expected to impact transport costs and household budgets across the country.