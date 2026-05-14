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Motorists and households are bracing for a fresh wave of inflation after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a staggering increase in fuel prices for the May 15 – June 14, 2026, cycle.

In its latest monthly review, EPRA revealed that the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol and Diesel have increased by Ksh 16.65 and Ksh 46.29 per litre, respectively. While the price of Kerosene remained unchanged at the pump, the overall trajectory of energy costs has reached a boiling point.

Effective midnight, the retail prices in the capital will hit record levels. In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene now retail at Ksh 214.25, Ksh 242.92, and Ksh 152.78, respectively. These prices will remain in effect for the next 30 days.

Town Super Petrol (Ksh) Diesel (KSh) Kerosene (KSh) Nairobi 214.25 242.92 152.78 Mombasa 211.09 239.64 149.49 Kisumu 214.24 243.25 153.13

Comparison: The April Illusion vs. May Reality

Last month, Kenyans enjoyed a temporary reprieve following a government U-turn on VAT, which was slashed from 16% to 8% via Legal Notice No. 70. However, those gains have been completely wiped out by the current hike.

Fuel Type April 2026 (Nairobi) May 2026 (Nairobi) Total Hike Super Petrol Ksh 197.60 Ksh 214.25 + Ksh 16.65 Diesel Ksh 196.63 Ksh 242.92 + Ksh 46.29 Kerosene Ksh 152.78 Ksh 152.78 Unchanged

For the next 30 days, Kenyans will pay the highest prices for Diesel in the nation’s history. While the government points to landed costs and exchange rate pressures, the average citizen sees only a growing disconnect between state policy and the reality of an empty pocket.

The Government and EPRA have tough questions to answer on why fuel prices keep rising and why they can’t do something about it.