Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released its latest monthly review, bringing a second consecutive wave of relief to Kenyan motorists and households. Valid from February 15th to March 14th, 2026, the new price schedule sees a significant drop in the cost of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene.

This month’s reduction is notably more aggressive than the marginal cuts seen in the January-February cycle. According to the official press release, the price of Super Petrol will decrease by Ksh. 4.24 per litre, while Diesel (AGO) and Kerosene (IK) will drop by Ksh. 3.93 and Ksh. 1.00 per litre, respectively.

This follows last month’s review, where prices dropped by a more modest Ksh. 2.00 for Petrol and Ksh. 1.00 for both Diesel and Kerosene.

The steady decline over the last 60 days has brought prices in major cities down by over 6 shillings for petrol in just two months:

Town Jan – Feb Price (Petrol) Feb – March Price (Petrol) Total 2-Month Saving Nairobi Ksh. 182.52 Ksh. 178.28 – Ksh. 4.24 Mombasa Ksh. 179.24 Ksh. 175.00 – Ksh. 4.24 Nakuru Ksh. 181.56 Ksh. 177.34 – Ksh. 4.22 Eldoret Ksh. 182.38 Ksh. 178.16 – Ksh. 4.22

While residents in Nairobi and Mombasa will enjoy prices of Ksh. 178.28 and Ksh. 175.00 for Petrol respectively, those in more remote regions continue to face higher costs due to logistics. In Mandera, though prices have fallen from last month’s high of Ksh. 204.70, Petrol still retails at Ksh. 200.46, remaining the only region in the country where fuel stays above the 200-shilling mark.

EPRA noted that the prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the Finance Act 2023 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024.