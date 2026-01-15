Shares

The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a slight reduction in the maximum retail prices for petroleum products.

In a press statement released on January 14, 2026, EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria confirmed that the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will all see downward adjustments. The new prices, which take effect from midnight on January 15, 2026, will remain in force until February 14, 2026.

Motorists and households will see the following decreases at the pump:

Super Petrol: Reduced by Ksh. 2.00 per litre.

Diesel: Reduced by Ksh. 1.00 per litre.

Kerosene: Reduced by Ksh. 1.00 per litre.

These adjustments include the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) as per the Finance Act 2023 and the latest excise duty adjustments for inflation.

The price drop is primarily attributed to a decrease in the “average landed cost” of imported refined petroleum. According to EPRA data, the cost of importing fuel saw a significant dip between November and December 2025:

Product Landed Cost Change (%) Kerosene -8.92% Diesel -4.20% Super Petrol -0.10%

Fuel Prices by Town (January – February 2026)

Region 1: Coastal and Central Areas

No. Town Super Petrol (KShs./L) Diesel (KShs./L) Kerosene (KShs./L) 1 Mombasa 179.24 167.19 150.49 20 Nairobi 182.52 170.47 153.78 21 Thika 182.16 170.11 153.42 22 Machakos 182.56 170.51 153.81 29 Narok 184.55 172.50 155.81 36 Nanyuki 185.49 173.44 156.75

Region 2: Northern and Eastern Areas

No. Town Super Petrol (KShs./L) Diesel (KShs./L) Kerosene (KShs./L) 43 Marsabit 195.73 183.68 166.99 45 Moyale 198.46 186.41 169.72 50 Elwak 200.68 188.63 171.93 53 Mandera 204.70 192.65 175.96 57 Eldas 201.23 189.18 172.49 66 North Horr 197.39 185.34 168.64

Region 3: Rift Valley and Western Areas

No. Town Super Petrol (KShs./L) Diesel (KShs./L) Kerosene (KShs./L) 74 Nakuru 181.56 169.87 153.21 83 Naivasha 181.76 170.06 153.41 89 Eldoret 182.38 170.68 154.03 96 Kitale 182.64 170.95 154.30 98 Bungoma 183.33 171.64 154.99 116 Lodwar 189.24 177.55 160.90

Region 4: Nyanza and Lake Region