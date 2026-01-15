The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a slight reduction in the maximum retail prices for petroleum products.
In a press statement released on January 14, 2026, EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria confirmed that the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will all see downward adjustments. The new prices, which take effect from midnight on January 15, 2026, will remain in force until February 14, 2026.
Motorists and households will see the following decreases at the pump:
- Super Petrol: Reduced by Ksh. 2.00 per litre.
- Diesel: Reduced by Ksh. 1.00 per litre.
- Kerosene: Reduced by Ksh. 1.00 per litre.
These adjustments include the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) as per the Finance Act 2023 and the latest excise duty adjustments for inflation.
The price drop is primarily attributed to a decrease in the “average landed cost” of imported refined petroleum. According to EPRA data, the cost of importing fuel saw a significant dip between November and December 2025:
|Product
|Landed Cost Change (%)
|Kerosene
|-8.92%
|Diesel
|-4.20%
|Super Petrol
|-0.10%
Fuel Prices by Town (January – February 2026)
Region 1: Coastal and Central Areas
|No.
|Town
|Super Petrol (KShs./L)
|Diesel (KShs./L)
|Kerosene (KShs./L)
|1
|Mombasa
|179.24
|167.19
|150.49
|20
|Nairobi
|182.52
|170.47
|153.78
|21
|Thika
|182.16
|170.11
|153.42
|22
|Machakos
|182.56
|170.51
|153.81
|29
|Narok
|184.55
|172.50
|155.81
|36
|Nanyuki
|185.49
|173.44
|156.75
Region 2: Northern and Eastern Areas
|No.
|Town
|Super Petrol (KShs./L)
|Diesel (KShs./L)
|Kerosene (KShs./L)
|43
|Marsabit
|195.73
|183.68
|166.99
|45
|Moyale
|198.46
|186.41
|169.72
|50
|Elwak
|200.68
|188.63
|171.93
|53
|Mandera
|204.70
|192.65
|175.96
|57
|Eldas
|201.23
|189.18
|172.49
|66
|North Horr
|197.39
|185.34
|168.64
Region 3: Rift Valley and Western Areas
|No.
|Town
|Super Petrol (KShs./L)
|Diesel (KShs./L)
|Kerosene (KShs./L)
|74
|Nakuru
|181.56
|169.87
|153.21
|83
|Naivasha
|181.76
|170.06
|153.41
|89
|Eldoret
|182.38
|170.68
|154.03
|96
|Kitale
|182.64
|170.95
|154.30
|98
|Bungoma
|183.33
|171.64
|154.99
|116
|Lodwar
|189.24
|177.55
|160.90
Region 4: Nyanza and Lake Region
|No.
|Town
|Super Petrol (KShs./L)
|Diesel (KShs./L)
|Kerosene (KShs./L)
|170
|Kisumu
|182.37
|170.68
|154.03
|173
|Kakamega
|182.09
|170.40
|153.75
|179
|Kisii
|183.53
|171.84
|155.18
|182
|Busia
|183.51
|171.82
|155.17
|183
|Homabay
|183.43
|171.72
|155.08
|208
|Rongo
|183.96
|172.26
|155.61