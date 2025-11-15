Shares

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that the maximum retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will remain unchanged for the next monthly cycle, running from November 15, 2025, to December 14, 2025.

In a statement released Friday, EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo confirmed that the maximum allowable pump prices would be held steady, offering consumers and businesses a temporary reprieve amidst volatility in the global oil market.

The decision means that pump prices in the capital, Nairobi, will retain the following maximum rates per litre:

Product Maximum Retail Price (Ksh./Litre) Super Petrol 184.52 Diesel 171.47 Kerosene 154.78

These prices are inclusive of the mandatory 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) and all applicable levies, in compliance with the Finance Act 2023 and subsequent tax legislation.

The continuity in retail prices comes despite mixed but generally upward pressure from international pricing benchmarks. EPRA noted that it utilized its price stabilization mechanism, funded by various levies, to prevent a potential spike in the cost of Diesel and Kerosene.

Over the period used for calculation (September to October 2025), the average landed costs of imported fuel experienced the following shifts:

Super Petrol: Decreased by a marginal $\mathbf{0.18\%}$ (from US$620.24 to US$619.14 per cubic metre).

(from US$620.24 to US$619.14 per cubic metre). Diesel: Increased by $\mathbf{1.81\%}$ (from US$623.75 to US$635.05 per cubic metre).

(from US$623.75 to US$635.05 per cubic metre). Kerosene: Increased by $\mathbf{0.71\%}$ (from US$627.72 to US$632.16 per cubic metre).

Specifically, price support was needed to maintain the status quo for the middle and lower distillates: Diesel required a price stabilization adjustment of Ksh. 2.33 per litre, and Kerosene required a stabilization of Ksh. 4.24 per litre.

The detailed cost structure for Nairobi reveals the significant role of government taxes and levies in the final retail price: