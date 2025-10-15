Shares
The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that the retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will remain constant for the period spanning 15th October 2025 to 14th November 2025.

This means that they will not be an increase or decrease in prices of fuel for this period. Fuel prices have been going down globally and it was expected that EPRA will reduce the prices of fuel but that is not to be. At least not now.

Fuel prices in Kenya include 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) and other levies, in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023.

Here are the prices for a few major towns for the period of  October 15, 2025 to November 14, 2025:

Nairobi

  • Super Petrol: KShs. 184.52/litre
  • Diesel: KShs. 171.47/litre
  • Kerosene: KShs. 154.78/litre

Mombasa

  • Super Petrol: KShs. 181.24/litre
  • Diesel: KShs. 168.19/litre
  • Kerosene: KShs. 151.49/litre

Kisumu

  • Super Petrol: KShs. 184.37/litre
  • Diesel: KShs. 171.68/litre
  • Kerosene: KShs. 155.03/litre

Nakuru

  • Super Petrol: KShs. 183.56/litre
  • Diesel: KShs. 170.87/litre
  • Kerosene: KShs. 154.21/litre

Moyale

  • Super Petrol: KShs. 200.46/litre
  • Diesel: KShs. 187.41/litre
  • Kerosene: KShs. 170.72/litre

Maximum fuel prices for select towns in Kenya

Town Super Petrol (KSh/L) Diesel (KSh/L) Kerosene (KSh/L)
Mombasa 181.24 168.19 151.49
Nairobi 184.52 171.47 154.78
Nakuru 183.56 170.87 154.21
Eldoret 184.38 171.68 155.03
Kisumu 184.37 171.68 155.03
Lamu 186.58 173.54 156.84
Garissa 191.36 178.30 161.61
Moyale 200.46 187.41 170.72
Lodwar 191.24 178.55 161.90
Kakuma 193.99 181.30 164.65
Malindi 182.47 169.42 152.72
Thika 184.16 171.11 154.42
Kericho 184.89 172.19 155.54
Kitale 184.64 171.95 155.30
Isiolo 189.25 176.20 159.51
Wajir 200.17 187.12 170.43