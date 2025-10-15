The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that the retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will remain constant for the period spanning 15th October 2025 to 14th November 2025.

This means that they will not be an increase or decrease in prices of fuel for this period. Fuel prices have been going down globally and it was expected that EPRA will reduce the prices of fuel but that is not to be. At least not now.

Fuel prices in Kenya include 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) and other levies, in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023.

Here are the prices for a few major towns for the period of October 15, 2025 to November 14, 2025:

Nairobi

Super Petrol: KShs. 184.52/litre

Diesel: KShs. 171.47/litre

Kerosene: KShs. 154.78/litre

Mombasa

Super Petrol: KShs. 181.24/litre

Diesel: KShs. 168.19/litre

Kerosene: KShs. 151.49/litre

Kisumu

Super Petrol: KShs. 184.37/litre

Diesel: KShs. 171.68/litre

Kerosene: KShs. 155.03/litre

Nakuru

Super Petrol: KShs. 183.56/litre

Diesel: KShs. 170.87/litre

Kerosene: KShs. 154.21/litre

Moyale

Super Petrol: KShs. 200.46/litre

Diesel: KShs. 187.41/litre

Kerosene: KShs. 170.72/litre

Maximum fuel prices for select towns in Kenya