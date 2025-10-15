This means that they will not be an increase or decrease in prices of fuel for this period. Fuel prices have been going down globally and it was expected that EPRA will reduce the prices of fuel but that is not to be. At least not now.
Fuel prices in Kenya include 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) and other levies, in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023.
Here are the prices for a few major towns for the period of October 15, 2025 to November 14, 2025:
Nairobi
- Super Petrol: KShs. 184.52/litre
- Diesel: KShs. 171.47/litre
- Kerosene: KShs. 154.78/litre
Mombasa
- Super Petrol: KShs. 181.24/litre
- Diesel: KShs. 168.19/litre
- Kerosene: KShs. 151.49/litre
Kisumu
- Super Petrol: KShs. 184.37/litre
- Diesel: KShs. 171.68/litre
- Kerosene: KShs. 155.03/litre
Nakuru
- Super Petrol: KShs. 183.56/litre
- Diesel: KShs. 170.87/litre
- Kerosene: KShs. 154.21/litre
Moyale
- Super Petrol: KShs. 200.46/litre
- Diesel: KShs. 187.41/litre
- Kerosene: KShs. 170.72/litre