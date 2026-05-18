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The Rockefeller Foundation’s 2025 impact report, Big Bets, Real Results, the organization have revealed that its efforts have reached 731 million people globally.

At the heart of this global surge is East Africa. Coinciding with the 60th anniversary of its Africa Regional Office in Nairobi, the Foundation directed its largest regional envelope, $133 million, to the African continent.

In Kenya, the impact has been felt most acutely across two critical sectors: education and agriculture.

In Makueni County, a pioneering initiative is reshaping the concept of school lunches. Through a strategic partnership with Lattice Aquaculture, the Foundation introduced locally sourced omena fish into regional school menus.

This regenerative school meal model delivers a powerful dual impact:

For Students: It introduces an affordable, nutrient-dense source of protein directly onto the plates of vulnerable children, driving measurable improvements in classroom concentration and childhood nutrition.

For the Local Economy: It provides small-scale, local aquaculture producers with a stable, highly predictable marketplace, securing supply chains and reinforcing regional food security from the ground up.

Concurrently, smallholder farmers across Kenya are combating increasingly erratic climate patterns using the power of generative AI. The Foundation-supported app FarmerChat, developed by Digital Green, has emerged as a critical digital lifeline.

The application provides real-time, location-specific, and multilingual agricultural and weather guidance.

William Asiko, Senior Vice President and head of the Foundation’s Africa Regional Office, emphasizes that local leadership is the only sustainable antidote to geopolitical tension, climate disruptions, and foreign aid withdrawal. This vision is exemplified by the establishment of the Africa Big Bets Fellowship based in Nairobi, which actively identifies and equips a new generation of African leaders to scale indigenous solutions in public health, energy access, and economic development.

The Global context

The Foundation’s 2025 financial portfolio also includes:

Universal Energy Abundance: Working through the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), the Foundation supported the scaling of India’s first utility-scale battery storage system in New Delhi, stabilizing power for 100,000 people. In Zambia, solar-powered oil extractors allowed rural families to slash production costs, while modular solar mesh grids connected 21,000 people to reliable electricity in northwest Haiti.

Global Nutrition: Parallel to the Kenyan omena project, partnerships with the World Food Programme expanded regenerative school meal systems across Benin, Burundi, Ghana, Honduras, India, and Rwanda.

project, partnerships with the World Food Programme expanded regenerative school meal systems across Benin, Burundi, Ghana, Honduras, India, and Rwanda. AI for Civic Good: In Cape Town, South Africa, a collaboration with Turn.io established the country’s first AI-powered civic platform, enabling over 100,000 residents to interact with local government in their native languages.

Domestic Climate Action: In the United States, a $49 million investment advanced clean energy infrastructure across 45 states, reaching over 770 counties.

2025 regional financial distribution