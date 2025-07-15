Shares

NCBA has concluded a week long regional engagement in Eldoret aimed at deepening its support for commercial and SME customers in the North-rift region. The tour included direct customer visits, market activations, and culminated in a customer engagement forum that brought together over 150 entrepreneurs, the NCBA leadership team, and County government stakeholders.

This initiative is part of NCBA’s commitment to becoming the preferred financial institution for business across Kenya, particularly in high-potential regional hubs such as Eldoret. NCBA showcased its array of business solutions including working capital solutions, cash management solutions, asset finance, insurance, trade finance, bancassurance and investment advisory services.

Speaking on the engagements, NCBA Kenya Managing Director, Mr. James Gossip said, “Our purpose for conducting these tours is to get feedback from our customers to ensure that we provide solutions that match their unique needs. With customer obsession as a key focus for NCBA, we are ensuring that we understand our customers’ feedback to better support them to scale their businesses by meeting their dynamic needs.”

Uasin Gishu’s agriculture sector contributes a significant portion to the county’s Gross Value Added (GVA), particularly through maize production, dairy, and poultry farming, which are the key economic drivers. The county plays a vital role in the country’s economy, contributing about Ksh. 1.21 trillion to the national GVA), ranking it 7th among all counties.

“Customer obsession is at the heart of what we do, and we are keen on ensuring we come where they are, listen to their challenges, and offer practical solutions. We remain committed to walking this journey with our customers as they build businesses that power our economy,” said Mr. Dennis Njau, NCBA AG Group Director, Retail Banking.

NCBA Eldoret has served 8,200 customers since the merger 5 years ago, maintaining a 5% customer growth rate year on year, and disbursing an average of Ksh. 300 million in loans. The branch offers asset finance solutions, LPO contract financing, working capital, and invoice discounting to its customers.

The bank also has a partnership Africa Guarantee Fund has enabled them to disburse Ksh. 17 billion in loans. They provided businesses with the capital they need to expand. For customers in the construction industry, NCBA has curated property finance solutions that enable them to raise capital for residential and commercial development projects. The products are designed to offer contractors, developers, and suppliers of building materials the financial flexibility to deliver projects on time and at scale.

It has tailored an array of Digital Cash Management Solutions for SMEs that include: