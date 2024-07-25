Shares

Visa has partnered with Carrefour to offer Visa Cardholders who shop on the weekends a chance to win exclusive discounts and giveaways.

During the campaign, Visa cardholders will receive assorted giveaways for every purchase worth Ksh. 5,000 or more on weekends at participating Carrefour stores, up to 18th August. They also stand a chance to save Ksh. 500 for online orders worth Ksh. 4,000 and above through the Carrefour app every weekend up to 15th September.

The campaign seeks to take advantage of the increasing number of transactions at point-of-sale (POS) terminals and online transactions which have seen steady growth in recent years. Statistics from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) show that the number of card transactions at POS terminals in February 2024 stood at close to 5 million, compared to 3.9 million and 3.66 million in February 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Speaking at the campaign unveiling, Eva Ngigi Sarwari, Country Manager for Kenya at Visa said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Carrefour to reward loyal Visa cardholders and enhance their shopping experience. This is part of our broader strategy to enhance the payment experience at key retail partners and drive digital payment adoption across the country. By integrating our advanced payment solutions with Carrefour’s wide retail network, we aim to provide a seamless shopping experience that aligns with the lifestyle and expectations of modern consumers.”

On his part, Christophe Orcet, Regional Director for East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented, “Our partnership with Visa, a globally recognised leader in digital payments, aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing added convenience and value. By leveraging Visa’s seamless payment solutions and our extensive retail network, we aim to offer customers a truly rewarding shopping experience. This initiative reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”