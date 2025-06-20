Shares

Yellow Card has partnered with Visa to drive the cross-border payments and financial infrastructure across emerging markets where Yellow Card is licensed to operate.

Through this partnership, Visa and Yellow Card will collaborate to explore stablecoin use cases and opportunities to help streamline treasury operations, enhance liquidity management, and enable faster, more cost-effective money movement across borders.

“Traditional payment companies continue to question not ‘if’ they need a stablecoin strategy, but how quickly they can deploy one,” said Chris Maurice, Co-Founder and CEO of Yellow Card. “We are thrilled to partner with Visa to help realize the potential of stablecoins technology in emerging economies.”

Godfrey Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Head of Product and Solution for CEMEA, Visa, said, “We’re excited to team up with Yellow Card to enable faster and more accessible digital payments. We believe that every institution that moves money will need a stablecoin strategy. As more players in the payments ecosystem explore this powerful new technology, Visa stands ready to help our partners navigate the transformation, bringing the scale, trust and innovation needed to help build the next generation of global payments.”

Yellow Card operates in 20+ African countries and provides access to secure, compliant, and accessible stablecoin products for consumers, businesses, and developers. This partnership further cements Yellow Card’s role as a critical financial gateway and infrastructure provider in emerging markets.