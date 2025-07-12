Shares

African contemporary singer Liboi has teamed up with Kenyan Afro House Music Producer and DJ Kayrop to release Twende Sote. The single is from their forthcoming collaborative EP, Nani Alisema.

Twende Sote, which is a Swahili word for Let’s all go, is an exciting offering in the Afro-house and African contemporary music scenes, blending tradition with futuristic sounds.

“ When Kayrop played the track for me, it was already speaking its own language. Like, it didn’t even wait for words, it just moved straight to my soul! ” Liboi shared.

Kayrop described Twende Sote as African dance music—rooted in African rhythms but with a fresh, modern edge. “I drew a lot of influence from genres like Gqom, Afro-house, and traditional African sounds.,” He said. “The mood of the track feels like community; like everyone moving together, sharing energy,” he added.

For Kayrop, the goal was to move people, both physically and emotionally. ” From a producer’s side, I was building a groove that makes your head nod before you even realize it. And with the melodies, I wanted them to feel something even before the words came in, almost like the music is already telling a story. ”

Liboi described their co-working as a “beautiful creative chemistry that felt like a conversation through sound,” She said, “We both came into the space ready to play, explore, and just feel our way through the music.” She added that “He [Kayrop] would come through with these crazy good beats, already tuned into my style, but still leaving enough room for me to pour myself into them.” The track came to life unexpectedly while the artists were working on a different project. “We had a song that just wasn’t landing, so instead of forcing it, we made the call to scrap that one completely, ” Kayrop explained. ” That decision led to TWENDE SOTE being born; a last-minute idea that ended up bringing everything together perfectly. ”

Talking about their future plans, the artists said that they are working on visuals for the track, while also crafting an experience for the live performance of their upcoming EP. “We’re also dreaming up ways to perform these songs in a way that truly lets fans feel the energy we put into them, ” said Liboi.