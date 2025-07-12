Shares

International Workplace Group (IWG) will double its footprint in the country by the end of 2025, with eight new workspace centres planned across Nairobi, Kiambu, and Mombasa.

The expansion comes amid rising demand for flexible working models, not only in Nairobi but in places like Mombasa, where IWG recently launched a new HQ location at City Mall, Nyali. The 1,000-square-metre centre includes private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces. It is located off Malindi Road (B8) and it offers on-site parking, sits 35 minutes from Moi International Airport, and is near Nyali Golf & Country Club. Businesses can also access IWG’s Design Your Own Office service to fully customise their space.

“We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Kenya with the recent opening of HQ Nyali City Mall, Mombasa, and the new locations planned for Nairobi and Kiambu,” said Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder, IWG. He added, “Kenya is a dynamic business hub, and the demand for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to grow. Our model allows businesses to scale up or down cost-effectively, while enhancing employee satisfaction and productivity.”

IWG currently operates 12 centres in Kenya and aims to grow to 20 by year’s end. This includes new locations at:

HQ The Brick Thindigua, Kiambu (opening August)

HQ Purple Tower, Nairobi (September)

HQ Fedha Plaza, Nairobi (October)

HQ Nairobi Business Park, Nairobi (November)

HQ I&M Tower, Nairobi (November)

Regus 1 Park Avenue, Nairobi (November)

Crucially, this growth is being powered by local partnerships.

“Partnering with IWG has been a game-changer for us,” said Bhupesh Rana, Managing Director of Pramukh Tower Limited, which is hosting one of the upcoming Nairobi centres. He added, “Since joining their global workspace network, we’ve seen significant returns, not just in revenue but in tenant quality and long-term growth. Through our collaboration, we’ve been able to tap into a global ecosystem while delivering locally relevant solutions that are transforming how, where, and when people work. We’re now considering IWG spaces in other buildings. The momentum is real, and we are excited to be part of this transformative journey.“

In Mombasa, the City Mall location is a result of collaboration with Africa Workspace Hub Limited, whose Managing Director, Anish Doshi, sees the partnership as a pivotal moment for coastal Kenya.

“We are excited to open a HQ centre at City Mall, Mombasa. City Mall is the premier shopping mall in Mombasa and a pioneer on multiple fronts. The mall offers a wide variety with respect to shopping, dining, entertainment, and services, and our partnership with IWG further adds options for those clients wishing to have office space in the mall, from a single desk to a whole office, a much-needed service. This makes the mall even more competitive and responsive to the market, only further enhancing City Mall as the place to be in Mombasa,” said Doshi. She added, “Through this partnership, we are opening Mombasa and specifically the Nyali area, to the new age of serviced offices. We welcome the global clientele of IWG to Mombasa and to City Mall.”