IWG, a global provider of hybrid working solutions including brands like Spaces and Regus, is opening another flexible workspace in Nairobi this April. The new workspace is part of a drive by IWG to meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in the city.

The addition of IWG’s latest location at Pramukh Tower comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue in its 35-year history. The company has achieved rapid network growth, adding 867 new locations over the course of 2023.

Set to open on 18th April, HQ Pramukh Tower will be situated in Westlands, Nairobi. The new location will house a fully-functional HQ-branded workspace, complete with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms, and creative spaces including a private lactation room for mothers.

With an annual investment of about Ksh 8.4 billion (USD 64m) into its technology platform, IWG provides partners with access to all its expertise, design and fit-out support and sales and marketing capabilities.

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030. With IWG, partners can capitalize on this fast-growing sector, while being supported by IWG’s unparalleled experience.

Commenting on the new location in Nairobi, Mark Dixon, CEO and Founder of IWG stated, “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Nairobi with this latest opening. As an important business hub, Pramukh Towers is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work in partnership with the landlord to develop the first HQ-brand workspace in Kenya under a management agreement that will add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.”