International Workplace Group (IWG) has announced the opening of a new co-working facility at Zuhura Place in Thika.

The new center is a partnership with Wakati Limited. In the first half of 2025 alone, the group added a record 496 locations globally.

The 6-story Zuhura Place development, which officially opened in December 2025, is designed to serve a diverse industrial landscape.

The new workspace offers a comprehensive suite of professional amenities, including:

Private Offices: High-end, quiet spaces for focused work.

Co-working Areas: Collaborative zones designed for networking.

Meeting Rooms & Creative Spaces: Fully equipped for modern presentations and brainstorming.

Design Your Own Office: A bespoke service allowing firms to tailor their environment to specific brand requirements.

The Thika launch complements IWG’s recent expansion at The Brick Mall in Thindigua, Kiambu Road. Since its Q3 2025 launch, the Thindigua site has seen exceptional demand from startups and established firms seeking proximity to the Nairobi CBD without the traditional overheads.

The partnership with building owners like Wakati Limited highlights a growing trend: real estate investors are increasingly turning to managed workspace platforms to maximize returns.

“Our opening in Zuhura Place comes at a time when more companies are discovering that platform working is incredibly popular with employees,” says Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG PLC. “Our model is proven to increase productivity and allows businesses to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

Susan Irungu, Managing Director at Wakati Limited, echoed this sentiment: “This partnership is a statement about Thika’s potential. We are proud to bring global standards to our local market and showcase Thika as a thriving destination within IWG’s international network.”