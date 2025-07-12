Shares

Equity Life Assurance Kenya Limited (ELAK) has been named Life Insurance Company of the Year at the 15th edition of the Think Business Insurance Awards held in Nairobi.

Equity Bancassurance Intermediary Limited (EBIL) was also honored with three awards, including Best Bancassurance Intermediary, underscoring the Group’s growing leadership across the insurance industry. They won in the following categories:

· Best Claim Settlement Award, Life Insurance

· Most Customer Centric Underwriter, Life Insurance

· Best Insurance Company in Ecosystem Partnerships and Cross-Industry Collaboration

ELAK was also the 1st runner-up in the Best Insurance Company in Technology Application and Best Insurance Company in Sustainable CSR.

“At Equity, our driving force is a deep and abiding commitment to our customers,” said Angela Okinda, Managing Director and Principal Officer of Equity Life Assurance Kenya Limited. “We are immensely proud to be recognized for our dedication to understanding and meeting their unique needs, providing them with innovative and reliable insurance solutions, and ensuring that their claims are handled with speed and care. This recognition fuels our passion to continue exceeding expectations and empowering Kenyans to secure their financial futures with confidence.”

Since launching life insurance operations in March 2022, ELAK has rapidly grown into a significant player in Kenya’s insurance market. It is currently ranked 4th in terms of Gross Written Premiums with a 9% market share, ELAK has issued over 15 million policies to date.

The 2025 Think Business Insurance Awards, themed Ecosystem Partnerships and Cross-Industry Collaborations: Shaping Kenya’s Insurance Future, highlighted the critical role of strategic partnerships in expanding access, fostering innovation through fintech and insurtech, and supporting national development goals under Vision 2030.