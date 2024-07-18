Shares

Equity Life Assurance has been named the best life insurance underwriter at the Think Business Insurance Awards 2024. Equity Life Assurance also secured top accolades in the categories of the most customer-centric underwriter in the Life category, and the best insurance company in sustainable corporate social responsibility.

GA Insurance was recognized as the best general insurer of the year and also topped as the medical underwriter of the Year in the Group Medical category. They were also awarded as the best in risk management.

Other notable winners included AAR Insurance Kenya, recognized as the medical underwriter of the year-personal, and best company in product innovations, and First Assurance Company Limited which was awarded best insurance company in technology application and best in major loss. Equity Bancassurance Intermediary was recognized as the overall best bancassurance intermediary, while Zamara Risk and Insurance Brokers was distinguished as the overall best insurance broker of the year.

Angela Okinda, CEO of Equity Life Assurance was recognized as the CEO of the Year, while Winnie Muchomba of First Assurance Company was awarded Corporate Risk Manager of the Year. Gilo Beryl Akinyi of ABSA Life was recognized as the Young Insurance Achiever of the year.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Ochieng Oloo, Founder and CEO of Think Business noted, “This year, the awards are designed to assess, recognize and celebrate innovations, prudence and sustainability in the sector by recognizing individuals and organizations that have exhibited outstanding performance in the sector over the past financial year.”

The Think Business Insurance Awards seek to celebrate innovations, prudence and sustainability in the insurance sector for various industry players. Some of the qualities observed are embracing innovation in product development and distribution, enhanced risk management practices, investing in the profession, adopting good corporate governance practices, and engaging in sustainable social corporate responsibility projects.

The Think Business Insurance Awards recognize further and celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of Kenya’s insurance sector. This fosters a competitive and innovative environment that benefits both the industry and its customers.