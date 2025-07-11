Shares

Maisha Magic Plus has announced that Qware, a gripping new drama-thriller will premier on July 20th.

Qware follows the life of Leila Simba (Vanessa Okeyo, Second Family), a young woman whose life is irrevocably shattered when she is framed for the brutal murder of her father, a corporate titan.

Plunged from a life of innocence into a vicious power struggle, Leila must not only clear her name but also safeguard the family legacy from her cunning and ruthless uncle (Reinhard Inzai Bonke) who is determined to seize control at any cost.

The show also stars Elle Ciru (Black & Blue), Silayio Neema (Untying Kantai), Damaris Ketrai (Salem), Bernard Oduor (The Constant Gardener), Alex Khayo (Nafsi), Robert Agengo (40 Sticks), screenwriter turned actor Martin Kigondu (Selina), Moses Kiema (Kina), and Amani Mwasera (Prefects).

A Naota Media production, the show is helmed by Edwin Mulima, the creator of hit shows Muheshimiwa and Joni. The show is directed by Ashford Kirimi and Davis Nato (Selina) while Jazzmine Maina (The Chocolate Empire) serves as head writer supported by Kevin Mbayagi (Shanga), Cherotich Kibet(Salem) and Marcus Douglas (The Hot Seat).

Producer Edwin Mulima speaking on the show’s inspiration said: “Qware grew out of years of watching the power struggles and hidden wars within Kenya’s wealthiest households. I have witnessed family empires shaken by death, greed, and betrayal — and I wanted to dramatize that on screen. It is about more than money: it is about what happens when blood ties become battle lines. Viewers will feel the injustice, corruption, and struggle to rise above it. They will root for Leila, betrayed by her own family, fighting to reclaim her life and legacy. My wish is for audiences to enjoy an intelligent, layered drama that keeps them hooked.”

Tune in when Qware premieres on 20 July 2025 from 7.30 pm only on Maisha Magic Plus (DStv channel 163/ GOtv channel 3), with new episodes dropping every Sunday.

