The Kenyan film and television industry celebrated a major milestone as Single Kiasi Season 4 on Showmax and the brand-new Maisha Magic Plus original drama, Lazizi, officially launched in Nairobi.

Held on Thursday, October 2, at Monaco Nairobi (opposite Village Market), the event drew a vibrant mix of Kenya’s creative community. Guests, including actors, producers, media personalities, and fans, arrived in high spirits, adhering to the dazzling Green with a Touch of Gold (and later Silver) theme. The red carpet buzzed with activity, offering perfect moments for industry reunions and celebratory photos.

The evening gave audiences an exciting glimpse into both premieres. Fans of the acclaimed drama Single Kiasi got a taste of what promises to be an unmissable fourth season. Meanwhile, the introduction of Lazizi was met with genuine curiosity and excitement.

Single Kiasi is returning to Showmax with a fourth season on 17 September, 2025. Season 4 picks up from the dramatic cliffhanger with Sintamei’s (Gathoni Mutua) world spinning out of control after a night of questionable choices with Nick (Lenana Kariba). Consumed by guilt, she immerses herself in her work, striving to elevate her law firm’s profile. However, the arrival of a charismatic and adventurous stranger tempts Sintamei to explore a dangerous path.

From the producer of Selina, comes Lazizi, a new telenovela that debuted on 6th October 2025 at 20:00 on Maisha Magic Plus (DStv Channel 163/GOtv Channel 3). A Multan Production, Lazizi follows Mark Mbotela (played by Mwaniki Mageria), a mogul in the sugarcane business whose ambition lead him to vie for the Governor’s seat not for glory, but for protection. As his ghosts from the past resurface, Mark’s polished image begins to unravel. A dangerous love affair, buried secrets, and intense family rivalries all threaten to expose his darkest truths.