Kenyan filmmaker and MultiChoice Talent Factory alumni Maurice Muendo is set to have his directorial debut film, BOBO, premiere on Showmax this May. The film comes to the African streaming platform following its premiere at the 2025 Joburg Film Festival.

BOBO follows a promising young woman who misses a chance to secure a bursary and discovers her family is at the brink of losing their land to a shylock. As Bobo navigates the complexities of her family’s and society’s obligations around her, she realises that the road to achieving her dreams is fraught with unexpected challenges and difficult choices.

BOBO features newcomer Faith Muthoni in the title role, supported by Kelly Njeri Gathoni (Jiji), Zak Matasi (4Play), Elvis Makutsa (Selina), Thuita Mwangi (Pepeta), Naitwa Louisa (Kina), and Catherine Buluma (Tehanani).

Maurice Muendo produced the film under African Dopler Limited (County 49, Volume) and collaborated with fellow MTF alumnus Bruno Tanya, who served as the film’s writer.

“I have always been drawn to stories of resilience and ambition, especially those within marginalized communities, because they mirror my own experiences growing up in Eastleigh – facing struggles yet daring to dream,” says Maurice. “BOBO resonated deeply with me because it represents the untold stories of so many young people fighting against the odds to change their narratives.”

“Setting the film in Mathare was crucial, as it was more than just a backdrop – it was a character in the film. I worked closely with residents to ensure the authenticity of the environment and to honour its rawness and spirit. Through BOBO, I wanted to challenge societal norms that often define people by their circumstances. This film is about breaking generational cycles and proving that dreams are valid, no matter where you come from. My hope is that it inspires audiences to chase their ambitions and believe in the power of resilience,” adds Maurice.

Maurice pitched BOBO after Showmax, in partnership with Joburg Film Festival, issued an open call for a slate of movies from first time film directors from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. BOBO was selected from 296 submissions, whittled down by MultiChoice content executives, Joburg Film Festival curator Nhlanhla Ndaba, independent filmmakers Femi Odugbemi, Njoki Muhoho and Pat van Heerden and jury chair Cheryl Uys-Allie, the former Africa director for the MultiChoice Talent Factory film academies in Kenya, Nigeria and Zambia.

BOBO will premiere on Showmax on 23 May 2025.