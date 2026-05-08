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The publication of the Finance Bill, 2026 on April 30th has set the stage for a high-stakes legislative battle.

As the document moves before Parliament, it reveals a government hungry for revenue, targeting Ksh 3.63 trillion, while navigating a widening budget deficit projected at 5.3% of GDP. While these fiscal goals may seem grounded in necessity, the manner in which the burden is distributed suggests a significant disconnect between Treasury’s balance sheets and the reality of the Kenyan taxpayer.

One of the most immediate shocks in the Bill is the overhaul of tax filing timelines. By shifting the income tax return deadline to April 30th, two months earlier than the current June 30th, the Bill places a massive logistical burden on individuals and corporations.

Nil Returns : These must now be submitted by January 31st , just one month after the end of the year of income .

. Operational Strain : This compression reduces the time available for audit completion and cash flow planning, creating an additional compliance cost that small businesses can ill afford .

. Electronic Enforcement : Failure to comply with electronic tax system requirements, such as issuing electronic invoices, will attract penalties of at least Ksh. 100,000 or double the tax due .

The introduction of Section 12H into the Income Tax Act marks a radical shift in how the informal sector is taxed. The Bill proposes a deemed profit of 5% of the customs value on imported second-hand clothing and footwear.

Upfront Payment : This tax is payable before the goods are released by KRA and acts as a final tax .

. Equity Concerns : A trader importing a bale worth Ksh 1 million must pay Ksh 50,000 regardless of whether they ultimately make a profit or a loss, a measure many view as fundamentally inequitable .

In a move that appears to contradict the government’s digital transformation agenda, the Bill targets the infrastructure of modern Kenyan life:

The 25% Phone Tax : A 25% excise duty is proposed for cellular and wireless telephones . This treats smartphones—essential for banking, business, and government services—as luxury items .

. . VAT on Financial Services : The Bill removes existing VAT exemptions on money transfers and payment processing . This will likely make digital transactions more expensive for millions of Kenyans who rely on them for financial inclusion .

. . Merchant Burdens : By including interchange and merchant service fees within the definition of “management or professional fees” for withholding tax purposes, the Bill introduces a manual compliance burden into automated banking processes .

The Treasury is playing a complex game with the business community, offering incentives while tightening rules on liquidity:

Corporate Tax Relief : The reduction of corporate tax for non-resident companies from 37.5% to 30% is a welcome move for Kenya’s regional competitiveness .

. Deemed Dividends : However, an amendment to Section 24 empowers KRA to deem at least 60% of a company’s undistributed income as dividends for tax purposes . This penalizes companies that choose to reinvest their profits into growth or working capital .

. . Virtual Asset Reporting : Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) are now required to file information returns for their users or face a penalty of Ksh 1 million .

Notably absent from the Bill is the expected restructuring of PAYE tax bands. Salaried workers, who were led to expect relief to ease the cost of living, remain burdened by the current structure.

To be fair, the Bill includes several sensible measures: