Maisha Magic Plus has announced the premiere of its latest original drama series, Qutu, which debuted on December 1, 2025.

Qutu tells the complex story of Daniel Ziwanda (Yusuf Ali, Utandu), a young man who leaves his rural village and his pregnant girlfriend, Frida, to seek a better life in the city. After initial struggles, Daniel’s fortune changes when a wealthy woman takes him under her wing, transforming him into the respected businessman known as Colonel Ziwanda.

Years later, Frida’s deteriorating health and her son Ray’s (Nelson Mandela, Sultana) discovery of old love letters begin to unravel long-buried secrets. Determined to find the father he never knew, Ray embarks on a journey that culminates in a reunion with Colonel Ziwanda. This encounter threatens to dismantle the carefully constructed life Daniel has built, triggering suspicion, jealousy, and turmoil, especially as Sauda uncovers the truth of his past.

The series features a talented cast including Mercy Kidiwa (Tehanani), Missy Ally (Tehanani), John Mbura (Mkasi), newcomers Mixollis Kobogenza, and renowned TikToker Aisha Mohammed.

Produced by Mwanamisi Ally and John Mbura, the creative force behind the critically acclaimed series Tehanani, Qutu is a masterpiece from Rambu Media/Atiza Productions. It is directed by Lawrence Lector and written by Fakii Kasoloi.

“Qutu is a story about love, sacrifice, and the fight for truth in the face of judgment,” said producer Mwanamisi Ally. “It is a mirror of the society we live in; where secrets and stigma can destroy lives, but also where redemption is possible.”

Director Lawrence Lector added, “We wanted to create a world that feels real and emotionally raw, where every character carries a truth they are afraid to face. I am incredibly proud of the cast and crew for bringing this vision to life, and I cannot wait for audiences to experience the journey.”

Don’t miss this thrilling new drama, airing exclusively on Maisha Magic Plus (DStv Channel 163 and GOtv Channel 3). New episodes air Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM EAT.

