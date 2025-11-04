Shares

MultiChoice Kenya, a CANAL+ company, has launched exciting festive offers for new customers to join the DStv and GOtv family.

MultiChoice is dropping prices on decoders and installation accessories, ensuring more homes can connect and celebrate the season with quality entertainment.

New customers can enjoy savings on essential hardware:

DStv Zapper Decoder: Now Ksh. 850 (down from Ksh. 1,199).

GOtv Decoder: Now Ksh. 799 (down from Ksh. 999).

DStv Dish Kit: Now Ksh. 1,650 (down from Ksh. 2,000).

GOtv Antenna: Now Ksh. 700 (down from Ksh. 1,000).

GOtv users also get a treat with a reduced rate on a top-tier package. GOtv Value Package is now available for Ksh. 599.

These limited-time decoder offers are valid until December 31st, 2025.

“This festive season, we are turning every moment into a celebration by making it easier for families to connect with the content they love,” said Nzola Miranda, Managing Director at MultiChoice Kenya. “Whether it is live football, local dramas, movies, or kids’ shows, our goal is to ensure there is something for everyone, in every home, at an affordable price.”

Mr. Miranda added that the offers are a way of saying thank you for customer loyalty while inviting new customers to join their growing family, believing that “entertainment brings people together.”

Customers can look forward to a vibrant mix of holiday programming, including popular local series like Lazizi, Our Perfect Wedding, and Njoro wa Uba on Maisha Magic Plus, exciting kids’ content from Moonbug, Nicktoons, Cartoon Network, Disney, and CBeebies, plus thrilling sports like the Premier League and the AFCON tournament.

The hardware offers are available at all MultiChoice Kenya service centres, authorized dealers, and retailers nationwide.