The pay-TV landscape in Kenya is undergoing a dramatic shift, with MultiChoice’s DStv and GOtv services experiencing a rapid decline. According to a report by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), MultiChoice’s customer base has shrunk by an incredible 3.4 million customers in the past year, marking a massive contraction in the country’s broadcasting sector.

Data from the CA for June 2025 reveals the depth of the loss. DStv subscriptions fell from 1.2 million to just 188,824, while its sister service, GOtv, saw its customer count fall from 2.8 million to 314,520. These losses account for the majority of a 77% contraction in Kenya’s entire broadcasting market.

Several factors have been identified as the drivers of this exodus:

1. Price hikes and economic pressure

MultiChoice has implemented multiple subscription fee increases over the past few years. For many consumers, these rising costs have become unsustainable, especially when compared to more affordable alternatives. For example, DStv’s flagship Premium package, which cost Ksh. 7,500 in 2022, now costs around Ksh. 11,700, making it an expensive luxury for many households.

2. Rise of streaming and on demand content

The Kenyan market is increasingly shifting towards streaming services. Platforms like Netflix, with mobile plans starting at KES 200, offer a much cheaper and more flexible alternative for entertainment. MultiChoice has attempted to compete with its own streaming service, Showmax. However, the decision to replace Showmax Pro’s sports package with a mobile only plan has been less appealing to customers, particularly those who want to watch live sports like football on their television screens.

3. Piracy

The proliferation of illegal apps and websites that stream premium content, including live sports, poses another significant challenge. With unauthorized feeds readily available, many consumers are opting for free or low-cost pirated content rather than paying for legitimate subscriptions.

Despite the widespread decline, not all players in the market are struggling. Wananchi Group’s Zuku cable business was the only major provider to report customer growth during this period.

This market shake-up comes as French broadcaster Groupe Canal+ finalized its takeover of MultiChoice. The acquisition highlights the pressing challenge for the new owners to retain premium satellite customers in a market that is rapidly moving towards streaming, free-to-air television, and unauthorized content.