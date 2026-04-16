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MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy (MTF Academy) today officially ushered 19 filmmakers into the professional arena.

The graduating cohort, representing Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda, completed an intense 9-month program designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and industry excellence.

The curriculum provided a deep dive into the technical and creative pillars of cinema, including directing, producing, cinematography, scriptwriting, and editing. By pairing classroom rigor with direct mentorship from award-winning industry veterans, the MTF program ensures that these graduates are job-creators capable of producing authentic African content for a global audience.

Victoria Goro, MTF Academy Director, challenged the graduates to embrace their roles as cultural architects: “Each of you carries the responsibility of shaping Africa’s creative future—through the stories you tell and the businesses you build. Your success fuels local economies and amplifies the African voice on the global stage. The world awaits your story.”

Vincent Opiyo, Regional Finance Director at MultiChoice Group, reaffirmed the company’s long-term investment: “We remain committed to fueling growth by investing in local talent and building platforms that enable African creators to thrive. We see an immense future in authentic stories and innovative digital formats.”

The MTF Academy’s success is anchored by its academic partnership with Kenyatta University, ensuring a blend of academic prestige and practical skill.

Professor John Okumu, Vice-Chancellor of Kenyatta University, noted: “Your achievements underscore the importance of partnerships in fostering growth within the arts. May the lessons and networks nurtured here propel you to reach for the stars.”

MTF Academy 2025/26 award winners

The ceremony concluded by honouring students who demonstrated exceptional skill and leadership:

Award Recipient Country Overall Best Student Kelvin Dennis Tanzania Technical Excellence Nahom Bahru Ethiopia Rising Star (Production Management) Jamleck Lewis Kenya Academy Director’s Award Fredrick Mayiga & Lynn Obel Uganda / Kenya

Since 2018, MTF alumni have become staples of the African film circuit. Recent highlights include Maurice Muendo (Class of ’23), who won at the 2026 AMVCAs for his debut Bobo, and Brian Kabogozza and Sihnemariam Abebe (Class of ’24), both nominated for Best Student Film at the 2026 Kalasha Awards.