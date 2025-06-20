Shares

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) East Africa Academy, in collaboration with Cameras Africa and Sony Middle East and Africa, recently hosted a two-day Advanced Cinematography Masterclass.

The event took place on 17th and 18th June and it brought together over 50 senior and mid-level cinematographers from across the East African region. They gained firsthand exposure to Sony’s next-generation digital cinematography technologies. Participants engaged directly with a range of cameras.

Speaking during the event, MTF East Africa Academy Director, Victoria Goro, underscored the importance of such initiatives saying: “This masterclass underscores our commitment to building capacity and elevating the technical standards of African filmmaking. This collaboration with Sony is a testament to our vision of bridging the gap between creativity and technology, equipping East African filmmakers with the skills and tools to excel in an increasingly competitive industry.”

On his part, the Principal Secretary State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs, applauded the initiative, stating: “ I appreciate Mulitchoice for the continuous support of the creative space both in the area of business and for empowering our young people with skills.”

Since 1999, Sony’s digital cinematography solutions have played a role in unlocking creative potential in film and TV production.

“Sony’s mission has always been to empower creators with technologies that blend performance with artistry,” said Timothy Fare-Mathews, the Sony Brand Ambassador for Middle East and Africa and facilitator. “We are excited to engage with East Africa’s vibrant cinematography community and share insights that can elevate storytelling in the region.”

Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase emphasized the role of partnerships in driving industry growth adding: “Investing in skills is a sure way of creating opportunities for storytellers to tell stories. KFC’s mandate is to act as a catalyst for growth and development in the film industry. So our collaborative effort with MultiChoice gives us an edge to champion skill development in the industry.”

The MultiChoice Talent Factory Masterclasses are designed to give film and television professionals exclusive access to practical, expert-led workshops where they can learn from the best in Africa and the world. This edition follows recent successful masterclasses on Sound Design and Intimacy Coordination and Safety on Production Sets that has impacted over 170 creatives across the region.