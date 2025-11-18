Shares

MultiChoice has announced the return of the National Basketball Association (NBA) to its SuperSport channels, alongside a debut on the Showmax streaming platform.

SuperSport channels will carry live NBA games for the first time since the 2015-16 season and the Showmax platform will stream live NBA games for the first time ever.

African viewers can now anticipate regular access to the league’s unparalleled athleticism and star power. The coverage promises to showcase the world’s greatest talents on the court.

The confirmed line-up of featured stars includes:

Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) – Former MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) – Former MVP, the “Greek Freak”

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) – Former MVP

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – Reigning Regular Season and Finals MVP

Luka Dončić (Los Angeles Lakers) – Global Superstar

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers) – Global Superstar

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) – Electrifying Talent

The coverage package includes selected live regular-season games and crucial playoff games, as well as full coverage of the spectacular All-Star Weekend.

Rendani Ramovha, CANAL+ Director of Sport Content for English and Portuguese-speaking Africa, underscored the importance of the partnership.

“The return of the NBA to SuperSport is a landmark moment that underscores our commitment to bringing the best global sports to our audiences across the continent,” said Ramovha. “This deal is massive for the growth of basketball in Africa. We are delighted to once again offer our viewers a front-row seat to the speed, skill, and drama of the world’s most exciting basketball league.”

The NBA games, featuring a fully produced English-language feed, will be available across multiple platforms in more than 50 countries.

Platform Package Availability Channels Viewing Options DStv Compact packages and above SuperSport Action / Action Africa, SuperSport Variety 3, Africa 2 Linear, DStv Stream, DStv CatchUp GOtv Supa Plus package GOtv Action, Go Africa 2 Linear Streaming Showmax Premier League subscription N/A On-demand streaming flexibility

Highlights will also be available across SuperSport’s digital and social channels. Furthermore, the NBA is available on CANAL+ platforms for French-speaking audiences.